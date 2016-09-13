Joint Statement on Libya by the Governments of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States

Washington, DC - The Governments of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States condemn this weekend's attacks on Zueitina, Ras Lanuf, Es Sider, and Brega oil terminals in Libya. We call on all parties to undertake an immediate ceasefire and to refrain from any further hostilities. We also call on all forces to avoid any action that could damage Libya's energy infrastructure or further disrupt its exports. Libya's oil belongs to the Libyan people. The Presidency Council (PC) is the sole steward of these resources.

The PC and other Government of National Accord (GNA) institutions have an obligation to ensure oil revenues are used to provide essential services for the Libyan people. Oil infrastructure, production, and export must remain under the exclusive control of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) acting under the GNA’s authority. We call for all military forces that have moved into the oil crescent to withdraw immediately, without preconditions.

The Governments of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States reaffirm their full support for the GNA as Libya's sole executive authority. Libyan forces should unite in fighting Da’esh and other UN-designated terrorist groups. Violence against fellow Libyans undermines Libya’s stability and encourages division. Political agreements, not conflicts, must determine Libya’s future. Creating a unified, capable national security force under GNA authority is Libya's best hope for protecting its resources for the benefit of all its people. We urge peaceful cooperation among Libya's armed forces and immediate efforts to unify into one professional military force. All Libyan forces have a responsibility to serve the entire nation, and to act on behalf of all Libyans. We welcome efforts by partners to encourage all forces to avoid further clashes.

We reiterate our intent to enforce UNSCR 2259, including measures concerning illicit oil exports, activities which could damage the integrity and unity of Libyan State financial institutions and the NOC, and individuals and entities engaging in or providing support for acts that threaten the unity, peace, stability or security of Libya.