The United States Welcomes the Release of Natig Jafarli

Washington, DC - The United States welcomes yesterday’s release of Natig Jafarli, the Executive Secretary for the Republican Alternative Movement in Azerbaijan.

We urge the government to release other individuals who have been likewise incarcerated for exercising their fundamental freedoms. At the same time, we encourage an open and public dialogue ahead of the September 26 referendum on amending the constitution.

We look forward to working with the Azerbaijani government on additional positive steps.