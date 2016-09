NSC Spokesperson Ned Price on the Terrorist Attack in Kabul, Afghanistan

Washington, DC - The United States condemns in the strongest terms the horrific terrorist attack on September 5 in Kabul, Afghanistan, which killed dozens and left nearly one hundred wounded.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of the many victims. The United States remains unwavering in our support for the people and Government of Afghanistan as we work together to build a more secure, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan.