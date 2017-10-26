President Donald J. Trump Signs H.R. 2266 and S. 585 into Law

Washington, DC - Today, the President signed into law:

H.R. 2266, the “Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Requirements Act, 2017,” which division A provides additional FY 2018 emergency supplemental funding for hurricane and wildfire relief and recovery efforts. Division B extends temporary bankruptcy judgeships in specified districts, authorizes four additional temporary bankruptcy judgeships, and increases the fee payable to the U.S. Trustee for bankruptcy cases; and

S. 585, the “Dr. Chris Kirkpatrick Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017,” which modifies existing whistleblower protections for Federal employees and to require the Department of Veterans Affairs to create a plan to prevent unauthorized access to medical records of its employees.