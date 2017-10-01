Mission Success for Energy Action Month 2017

Washington, DC - Since 2012, October has been designated Energy Action Month, a celebration of energy as a pillar of the nation's economy and a time to recognize the role individual Americans can play in reducing energy waste.

The Department of the Navy's Energy Action Month theme for this year is, "Energy Action = Mission Success." The theme makes the point that energy is integral to the sea service's ability to maintain forward presence at sea, operate sensors that detect threats and help protect our forces, and conduct the full range of missions from humanitarian assistance/disaster relief (HADR) to high-end combat operations.



"The decisions Sailors and civilians make about energy use on a daily basis can have a direct impact on how far we steam, how often we refuel, and how long can we stay in the fight," said CAPT Carl Lahti, director of the Chief of Naval Operations Energy and Environmental Readiness Division. "Energy Action Month reminds us of that responsibility and can help us focus on ways to improve our energy consumption."



The Department of Defense (DoD) is the largest single consumer of energy in the United States. The Navy accounts for over one quarter of DoD's petroleum use.



Throughout the month of October, the Navy is demonstrating its commitment to energy resiliency through awareness and outreach campaigns. Electronic and hard copy posters highlighting the theme are circulating Fleet-wide, and Navy social media channels will feature stories, videos, and tips for energy conservation afloat and ashore.



All U.S. Navy vessels depend on hull coatings and regular hull cleanings to reduce drag from buildup that would otherwise degrade hydrodynamics and miles per gallon at sea, affecting speed and range. While ships equipped with technologies such energy dashboards, LED lighting, and hybrid propulsion systems like USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and USS America (LHA 6) have more "tools in the toolkit" to actively manage their energy consumption, each Navy ship can employ best practices such as turning off lights in unused spaces, using trail shaft (i.e., one or more engines secured) when operationally safe to do so, and completing routine maintenance on shipboard systems to get the maximum combat capability from the fuel in their tanks.