Special Envoy for Climate Change to Travel to Seattle and San Francisco

Washington, DC - U.S. Special Envoy for Climate Change Dr. Jonathan Pershing will travel December 13-16 to Seattle, Washington and San Francisco, California. In Seattle, Special Envoy Pershing will visit the Microsoft campus to discuss their sustainability program and how the private sector is participating in climate-related initiatives. Special Envoy Pershing will give a talk at the University of Washington Clean Energy Institute addressing the importance of the clean energy transition to mitigating climate change consequences, and he will meet with state lawmakers on the role of subnational entities in taking action on climate issues.

In San Francisco, Special Envoy Pershing will give remarks at the Blum Center for Developing Economies at the University of California, Berkeley on the evolution of the international climate agenda and the next steps moving forward, and meet with members of the academic and clean energy community at the Stanford Woods Institute. Special Envoy Pershing will also visit the X “moonshot factory” and a renewable energy incubator space to learn about low-carbon technology opportunities, as well as meet with business leaders to discuss private sector investment in climate solutions.