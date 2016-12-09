Price is Right

Washington, DC - Dan Weber, president of the Association of Mature American Citizens, issued the following statement regarding the selection by President-elect Donald Trump of Congressman Tom Price to head the Department of Health and Human Services:

Liberal losers seek to undermine the Trump presidency even before Mr. Trump takes office. Perhaps the two most egregious examples of the vitriol on the left are the senseless and divisive calls for a recount of the votes cast in the 2016 Presidential Election and the smear campaign that is under way against Representative Tom Price.

Congressman Price from Georgia has been chosen by President-elect Trump to take over the Department of Health and Human Services and the Democrats are out to get him because he is bound to challenge President Obama's self-described signature law-Obamacare.

Throughout his two terms in office, President Obama had two Secretaries of Health and Human services, Kathleen Sebelius and her successor Sylvia Mathews Burwell. Neither of them had a clue about America's health care needs; Sebelius was a career politician and Burwell was little more than an organizational functionary.

Dr. Tom Price, on the other hand, is a knowledgeable medical doctor with two decades in private practice. In fact, before he was elected to Congress in 2004, he served as Assistant Professor and Medical Director of the Orthopedic Clinic at Emory University's School of Medicine teaching resident doctors in training.

Rep. Price has a well-deserved reputation as the go-to guy on health care and a true advocate for senior citizens. He has dedicated himself to ensuring that the promises made to our seniors are not broken. As he put it, "the only way to avoid watching our health and retirement security programs fall into insolvency is to make real reforms. Every day we hesitate or bow to the same, tired political games of the past, we risk leaving our children and grandchildren a pile of debt and a broken system."

Despite his credentials, folks like Senator Charles Schumer and Representative Nancy Pelosi mustered up a considerable amount of venom to denigrate Price. Schumer and Pelosi will take over as minority leaders in their respective houses of Congress and their vicious attacks signal their intentions loud and clear.

Americans want us to work together. But apparently there are those in power on the left who didn't get the message. How about we begin fixing our medical system by cooperating with an experienced medical doctor, Tom Price."

Representative Price is an outstanding and innovative expert on how to address the Nation's health care crisis caused by Obamacare. He has been a real leader in the Congress on both projecting the disastrous impacts of Obamacare and fashioning positive and constructive solutions for improved access to health care for all Americans, including seniors. Moreover, he has always thoughtfully listened and considered advice and counsel on proposals and ideas to remedy Obamacare's 'titanic' approach" to health care in our Nation.

It is unfortunate that a man of his character and qualifications for this important leadership position in the Trump-Pence Administration should be the object of careless, callous, and misleading criticisms that have no basis in fact, but appear to promote only political controversy.

Let's get Tom Price approved quickly, so he can start fixing our health care sooner than later.

