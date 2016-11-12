Vice President Joe Biden’s Meeting with Vice President-elect Mike Pence

Washington, DC - This afternoon, Vice President Biden met with Vice President-elect Pence in the Vice President's West Wing office. They spoke about their time working together in Congress and their friendship dating back many years. The Vice President talked with the Vice President-elect about the key duties of the Vice President, and discussed a number of specific policy portfolios that have been a critical focus for him during his time in office, including NATO and eastern Europe and expanding access to the middle class.

The Vice President again offered his full support to the Vice President-elect in order to ensure a smooth and seamless transition of power. The Vice President and Vice President-elect chatted about their families, and the Vice President renewed his invitation for the entire Pence family to join him and Dr. Biden for dinner at the Naval Observatory.