Antigua Looks To Mainstream Fashion To Set Spring 2018 Trends For Women's Fashion

Peoria, Arizona - Antigua Group, Inc. - one of the nation's leading designers and marketers of lifestyle and golf apparel under the distinguished Antigua brand - is setting trends for Spring 2018 with its women's clothing collection.

"The Spring 2018 Antigua ladies golf collection is a unique play on several trends in the sportswear market," says Ron McPherson, CEO of Antigua. "By constantly monitoring high-fashion trends, we determine which are relevant to golf and seem to have some longevity in the marketplace. The 2018 collection features three major trends."

Holographic Effects

The first trend taking the fashion market by storm is the holographic effect. Textile prints, trims, accessories and even hair and nail color all utilize some form of a hologram. Some manifest as a true multi-color holographic effect, while others offer a more subtle combination of light bright shades that give the appearance of a prism light spectrum.

Regardless of how it's used, the hologram is a trip down memory lane bringing flashbacks of the late 80's and early 90's fashion. Thankfully the holographic effect of today's world is slightly less plastic looking and more organic in feel. Instead of creating fabrics that appear holographic, designers have been using foil prints, screen prints and heat transfers. All are soft against the body and allude to the effect of a sunset, both simultaneously calming and visually stunning.

Color Mixture

Another major trend is mixing deep vibrant colors with soft bright colors. Overall, color plays a key role in how a collection is merchandised for both buyers and end customers. This new collection includes two different color palettes, providing endless merchandising options. One color palette groups bold vibrant colors, including Boysenberry, Cherry, Poseidon, Spearmint and Sunflower. The alternative palette features softer bright shades like Mandarin, Oceanside, Meringue, Iris and Rose. This color-on-color trend makes what was once a basic polo suddenly appear original and contemporary. Several styles in the collection mix colors from both palettes, in which each deep shade is mixed with a soft shade. The soft color takes the bold color down a notch and makes it feel both modern and wearable.

Patterns and Prints

The last trend is the use of patterns and prints. Never before have printed fabrics played such a key role in ladies' golf. Previously prints were seen as over-the-top, but now it's difficult to find a ladies' golf line that doesn't have multiple versions of an all-over print. The 2018 line includes a few printed styles that appeal to our entire customer base. Some styles feature an all-over printed pattern, others just a small detail, such as a printed side inset. Prints have remained geometric in style, embodied by abstract artwork, and are overall symmetrical in feel.

For details on Antigua's Spring 2018 Women's Collection, visit antigua.com.

About Antigua

Headquartered in Peoria, Arizona, The Antigua Group, through its license sports division, holds license agreements with National Football League (NFL), Major League Baseball (MLB), Minor League Baseball (MiLB), Major League Soccer (MLS), National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Basketball Association (NBA), along with numerous American universities and colleges for men's, women's and children's apparel, headwear and luggage. Antigua additionally designs, produces and supplies product for corporate America and specialty retail managed under its corporate division. Its golf division also holds license agreements with the PGA TOUR, LPGA and the PGA of America.