San Diego Zoo Food, Wine & Brew Celebration

San Diego Zoo, California - San Diego’s wildest tasting event, the San Diego Zoo Food, Wine & Brew Celebration presented by ASML/Cymer returns Saturday, September 23, 2017. Guests at the 37th annual event will enjoy a globally inspired, all-inclusive tasting event with more than 160 of Southern California's best restaurants, breweries, wineries and spirit vendors along with live entertainment, dancing and animal encounters inside the world-famous San Diego Zoo.

The festivities don’t stop there. Soar above it all on Skyfari, light up the night at the glow party, shop till you drop in the gift store, shake a tail feather in seven different zones, and pick your prize and win a chance to take home some wild swag. Event proceeds will help save endangered wildlife and habitats worldwide through the San Diego Zoo Global Wildlife Conservancy.

"ASML/Cymer is proud to continue as the presenting sponsor of this year's event," said Blake Miller, vice president of corporate marketing. "Not only is this fundraising event a fun celebration for the people of San Diego, it's to celebrate all of the animals that the San Diego Zoo Global Wildlife Conservancy saves each year, through their world wildlife conservation efforts. We are always looking for ways to give back to the San Diego community, and we are thrilled to be a part of this event—and a long-standing partner of the San Diego Zoo."

The event sells out each year, with close to 3,000 participants—including 1,000 VIPs and 2,000 general admission guests—all in the name of conservation. Currently, San Diego Zoo Global supports more than 140 conservation projects and partnerships in 80 countries. These projects include combatting wildlife trafficking; breeding and releasing California condors; restoring palms in the Amazon; curbing rhino, elephant and giraffe poaching; and studying wild giant pandas in the bamboo forests of China.

General admission tickets for the celebration are $125. The fun begins at 7:30 p.m. and goes until 11 p.m. For those guests looking for extra-special pampering, VIP admission is “the ticket.” VIP guests enter at 6:30 p.m. and enjoy exclusive access to three VIP lounges throughout the night—including special animal encounters, exclusive food and beverage samplings, chair massages and comfortable seating. VIP admission is $225 per person.

Tickets for the San Diego Zoo Food, Wine & Brew Celebration may be purchased by calling 619-718-3000 or by booking online at zoofoodandwine.com. Guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend; no children or strollers are permitted.

About the San Diego Zoo Global Wildlife Conservancy: The San Diego Zoo Global Wildlife Conservancy is dedicated to bringing endangered species back from the brink of extinction. The Conservancy makes possible the wildlife conservation efforts (representing both plants and animals) of the San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo Safari Park and San Diego Zoo Institute for Conservation Research, as well as international field programs on six continents. The important conservation and science work of these entities is supported in part by the Foundation of San Diego Zoo Global.

About Cymer, an ASML Company: Cymer, an ASML company, is an industry leader in developing lithography light sources, used by chip makers worldwide to pattern advanced integrated circuits (ICs), or microchips. Cymer’s mission is to keep Moore’s Law—the prediction that ICs would decrease in cost and increase in performance two-fold, in roughly two-year increments—on track. You won’t see the Cymer logo on your cell phone, tablet or smartwatch—but chances are, the microchips inside those devices were created with a Cymer lithography light source.