Admiral Michael S. Rogers and Assistant Secretary for Diplomatic Security Michael T. Evanoff To Speak at the Overseas Security Advisory Council's 32nd Annual Briefing

Washington, DC - More than 1,500 public and private security professionals from U.S. businesses, academia, faith-based institutions, nongovernmental organizations, and the federal government will gather at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City on November 15-16, 2017, for the Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC) 32nd Annual Briefing.

Media are invited to attend the opening session November 15th from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. This portion will also be streamed live at https://www.state.gov/osac2017.

A keynote address will be delivered by Admiral Michael S. Rogers, Commander, U.S. Cyber Command, and Director, National Security Agency. Michael T. Evanoff, Assistant Secretary for Diplomatic Security at the U.S. Department of State will provide opening remarks.

The opening session will also include the following additional speakers: