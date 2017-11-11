FTC Charges Debt Collection Business Defrauded Consumers into Paying Debts They Did Not Owe

Washington, DC - The Federal Trade Commission charged a Georgia-based debt collection business with tricking people into paying money for debts they did not owe. A federal court temporarily halted the scheme and froze its assets at the FTC’s request.

According to the FTC’s complaint, the business is “founded on false claims that consumers have committed a crime and face dire consequences – including a lawsuit, garnishment, and even imprisonment – if a purported debt is not paid.”

Since January 2015, the defendants have used these tactics to collect more than $3.4 million from consumer victims. They have also made false or unsubstantiated claims that people owe money, illegally contacted consumers’ friends, non-spouse relatives, and employers, and failed to provide statutorily-required written notices and disclaimers.

The defendants are Lamar Snow, Jahaan McDuffie and Glentis “Glen” Wallace; Advanced Mediation Group LLC; North Center Collections Inc.; Capital Security Investments LLC; Diverse Financial Enterprises Inc.; American Credit Adjusters LLC; Apex National Services LLC; and Global Processing Solutions LLC and Intrinsic Solutions LLC, formerly known as Global Processing Solutions Inc. and Intrinsic Solutions Inc. They are charged with violating the FTC Act and the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.

The Commission vote approving the complaint was 2-0. The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia entered a temporary restraining order against the defendants on October 25, 2017.