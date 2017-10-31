Apparent Act Of Terrorism in Manhattan

Washington, DC - "Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke has been briefed on the apparent act of terrorism that occurred this evening in New York City. The Department is closely monitoring the situation and working with our federal, state and local partners in responding to and investigating this tragedy. We are referring all questions about the investigation to the FBI and the New York Police Department.

"We have recently seen attacks like this one throughout the world. DHS and its law enforcement partners remain vigilant and committed to safeguarding the American people.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this terrible incident as we work to support the New York community."