San Diego Zoo Rings in the Holidays with Jungle Bells

San Diego, California - Go wild this holiday season at the San Diego Zoo’s annual celebration, Jungle Bells presented by California Coast Credit Union. The holiday festivities start December 8, 2017, and run through January 1, 2018. Jungle Bells guests will be treated to seasonal decorations, animal experiences, costumed characters, live entertainment and more.

The Zoo will be aglow with holiday cheer and activities to keep the whole family jolly. Guests can watch as animals enjoy unique enrichment treats, and guests can sample treats of their own offered at many of the Zoo’s restaurants and food stands. Don’t miss out on holiday shopping at the Zoo’s retail locations, or the holiday happy hour at Albert’s Restaurant—Happy Holidays Happens—with discounted drinks and appetizers available from 3 to 5 p.m. each day of Jungle Bells.

Jungle Bells runs Dec. 8, 2017 through January 1, 2018. The San Diego Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. during this event, with the exception of Dec. 24, when the Zoo closes at 5 p.m.

The San Diego Zoo, located just north of downtown San Diego in Balboa Park.

Jungle Bells activities and attractions are free with Zoo admission or membership. Parking is free.

Bringing species back from the brink of extinction is the goal of San Diego Zoo Global. As a leader in conservation, the work of San Diego Zoo Global includes on-site wildlife conservation efforts (representing both plants and animals) at the San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and San Diego Zoo Institute for Conservation Research, as well as international field programs on six continents. The work of these entities is inspiring children through the San Diego Zoo Kids network, reaching out through the internet and in children’s hospitals nationwide. The work of San Diego Zoo Global is made possible by the San Diego Zoo Global Wildlife Conservancy and is supported in part by the Foundation of San Diego Zoo Global.

courtesy: San Diego Newscape