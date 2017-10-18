GB Green Gastronome, LLC Recalls Chicken And Pork Products

Washington, DC - GB Green Gastronome, LLC, a Jamaica, N.Y. establishment, is recalling approximately 8,000 pounds of chicken and pork products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The products contain coconut milk and coconut cream, known tree nut allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The Heat Treated Not Fully Cooked, Not Shelf Stable chicken and pork items were produced and packaged on various dates from September 1, 2017 to October 11, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

2-lb. plastic packages containing “Pork, Sausage & Cabbage Steam Bun.”

2-lb. plastic packages containing “Steam Bun with Roasted Pork.”

2-lb. plastic packages containing “Chicken Vegetable Steam Bun.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 21418” or “EST. P-21418” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to wholesale and retail locations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered on October 17, 2017, by FSIS Inspection Program Personnel (IPP) while conducting label verification activities. The problem occurred when the company began using coconut milk and coconut cream and did not include these allergens on the products labels.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and media with questions about the recall can contact Iris Chen, Manager, at (929) 405-0234.