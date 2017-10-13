J & B Sausage Company, Inc. Recalls Fully Cooked Shredded Beef Products

Washington, DC - J & B Sausage Company, Inc., doing business as J Bar B Foods, a Waelder, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 12,816 pounds of fully cooked shredded beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The Fully Cooked Smoked Seasoned Shredded Beef with BBQ Sauce items, were produced under the H-E-B label on Sept. 16, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

28-oz. trays of H-E-B Fully Cooked Smoked Seasoned Shredded Beef with BBQ sauce with a use by date of Dec. 15 2017.

16-oz trays of H-E-B Fully Cooked Smoked Seasoned Shredded Beef with BBQ sauce with a use by date of Dec. 15 2017.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 7066” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Texas.

The problem was discovered on October 11, 2017, when J Bar B Foods received notification from their consignee that a consumer complaint had been received regarding foreign material, specifically plastic, in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Bonnie Hyman, consumer representative, at (830) 788-7511. Media with questions about the recall can contact Jim Williams, company president, at (830) 788-7511.