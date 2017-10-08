NIH Renews Mayo Clinic’s Clinical and Translational Research Award

Rochester, Minnesota - The National Institutes of Health has renewed one of Mayo Clinic’s largest government research grants for five more years, ensuring support for clinical and translational research and training through 2022. The grant supports Mayo researchers in translating discoveries to address unmet patient needs, while engaging physicians and scientists at all levels.

“We are very pleased at this news and the continued confidence from the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences,” says Sundeep Khosla, M.D., director of Mayo’s Center for Clinical and Translational Science, and principal investigator on the grant. “This will allow us to build on the last decade of success and especially to bolster our educational programs for researchers and our community engagement efforts for clinical research participants.”

The award from the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, totaling $48.8 million, is effective immediately.

Originally awarded to only 12 institutions in 2006, the grant supports Mayo researchers in translating discoveries to help patients, while engaging physicians and scientists at all levels. The award is designed to fund facilities and education programs for clinical research. It was last renewed in 2011.

The Center for Clinical and Translational Science supports the infrastructure that enables Mayo investigators to perform cutting-edge clinical research. That includes Mayo’s Clinic Research and Trials Unit, which provides fully-equipped clinical research areas inside hospitals; a consulting and resource service center for researchers; a master’s and certificate program in clinical research; a variety of mentorship programs; and a community engagement program. The center’s education programs serve more than 8,100 individuals every year.

The NIH Clinical and Translational Science Awards program supports a national network of medical research institutions collaborating to transform how clinical and translational science is conducted nationwide.