Governor Brown Issues Statement on President Trump's Budget Proposal

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today issued the following statement on President Donald J. Trump's 2018 Proposed Budget:

"This budget proposal is based on utterly bogus economic assumptions. It gives a massive tax break to the wealthiest, while imposing painful and debilitating burdens on tens of millions of decent and hard-working people. It's unconscionable and un-American."