Vice President Pence's Call with President Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia

Washington, DC - Vice President Mike Pence spoke by telephone today with President Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia.

The two leaders discussed the important bilateral relationship between the United States and Colombia that has existed for many years, and they pledged to maintain and deepen their cooperation on security issues. The Vice President congratulated President Santos for the initial steps in implementing the Colombian peace accord. The two leaders vowed to remain in close communication on bilateral and regional priorities.