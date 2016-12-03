Secretary of State John Kerry to Participate in the Brookings Institution's 2016 Saban Forum

Washington, DC - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will participate in a conversation at the Brookings Institution's 2016 Saban Forum at 1:00p.m. on December 4, 2016, at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C. The discussion will be moderated by Jeffrey Goldberg, Editor in Chief at The Atlantic.

The Saban Forum is an annual dialogue between American and Israeli government officials, policymakers and researchers, journalists and business leaders, organized by Haim Saban and the Center for Middle East Policy at the Brookings Institution. The program this year is entitled “Challenges for the Trump Administration in the Middle East.”