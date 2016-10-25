What to Do When You Suspect a Data Breach: FTC Issues Video and Guide for Businesses

Washington, DC - If your business has experienced a data breach, you are probably wondering what to do next. The Federal Trade Commission’s new Data Breach Response: A Guide for Business, an accompanying video and business blog can help you figure out what steps to take and whom to contact.

Among the key steps are securing physical areas, cleaning up your website, and providing breach notification. The guide also includes a model data breach notification letter. For related advice on implementing a plan to protect customer information and prevent breaches, check out the FTC’s Protecting Personal Information: A Guide for Business and Start with Security: A Guide for Business.

The guide and the video are both in the public domain, so business people can share them with employees and customers, and through their websites and newsletters. Copies of the guide can be ordered in bulk for free at FTC.gov/bulkorder.