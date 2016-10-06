State Department Concludes Settlement of Alleged AECA and ITAR Violations by Marc Turi and Turi Defense Group, Inc.

Washington, DC - The U.S. Department of State, exercising its regulatory oversight of U.S. companies and individuals engaged in arms brokering and related defense trade activities, has concluded an administrative settlement with Marc Turi and Turi Defense Group, Inc. (TDG) of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Following a compliance review by the Department’s Office of Defense Trade Controls Compliance (DTCC) in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, Mr. Turi and TDG agreed to enter into a Consent Agreement to resolve two alleged civil violations of the Arms Export Control Act (AECA) (22 U.S.C. § 2778) and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) (22 C.F.R. Parts 120-130).

Based on its compliance review, DDTC alleged that Mr. Turi, as president of TDG, engaged in brokering activities for the proposed transfer of defense articles to Libya, a proscribed destination under the ITAR, despite the Department’s denial of TDG requests for the required prior approval of such activities. The proposal did not result in an actual transfer of defense articles to Libya. Mr. Turi cooperated with DTCC in its review and proposed administrative settlement of the alleged violations.

Under the terms of the Consent Agreement with the Department, Turi will refrain from participating in activities subject to the ITAR for a four-year term. The Department also assessed a $200,000 penalty, which will be suspended unless Turi and TDG materially violate the Consent Agreement. Based on Turi’s cooperation, the Department determined that administrative debarment was not appropriate at this time.