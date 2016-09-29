Stakeholder Dialogue for the North American Leaders Summit

Washington, DC - Today, the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars (Wilson Center) will host the first-ever Stakeholder Dialogue on North American Competitiveness.

Representatives from the private sector, NGOs, academia, and unions will give their feedback on the results of the most recent North American Leaders Summit (NALS) and offer their perspectives on how the governments of the United States, Canada, and Mexico can work collaboratively to increase North American competitiveness. Representatives from the Department of State, Department of Commerce, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Energy, and National Security Council as well as representatives from the governments of Mexico and Canada—will be in attendance. The Dialogue is a direct fulfillment of a commitment made at NALS by the United States.

Thursday’s Dialogue will be divided into two sessions, both held at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C. The first session will focus on economic competitiveness; the second session will focus on energy, environment, and climate. Although the event is not open to the press, after the event, the Wilson Center will publish a summary of the key themes discussed and launch a feedback page on the Center’s website, allowing interested parties to contribute further to the discussion.