FTC Seeks Comment on Disposal Rule

Washington, DC - The Federal Trade Commission is seeking public comment on its Disposal Rule, a rule which implements part of the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act of 2003 (FACTA).

The Rule, formally known as the Disposal of Consumer Report Information and Records Rule, requires certain persons who have consumer report information for a business purpose to properly dispose of it by taking reasonable measures to protect it from unauthorized access.

As part of its systematic review of all current FTC rules and guides, the FTC is seeking public comment on the economic impact and benefits of the Rule, possible conflicts with state, local or other federal laws, and its effect on any technological or other industry changes. The agency also seeks comment on whether the definition of “consumer information” should be expanded to include aggregate information or information that can be reasonably linked to an individual.

The Commission vote approving the Public Register Notice was 3-0. The Notice will be published in the Federal Register shortly. Instructions for filing comments appear in the Notice. Comments must be received on or before November 21, 2016. All comments received will be posted on the FTC’s website. (FTC File No. P165410; the staff contact is Tiffany George, Bureau of Consumer Protection, 202-326-3040).