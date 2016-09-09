Our Ocean Conference Events

Washington, DC - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will host the third annual Our Ocean conference on September 15-16 in Washington, D.C., to catalyze global action to protect our ocean from the effects of human activity, including unsustainable and illegal fishing, marine pollution, and climate-related impacts. In addition to the conference itself, the U.S. Department of State will host a series of events to engage local and international audiences in the effort to protect our ocean.