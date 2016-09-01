World War II Veteran Laid To Rest After 75 Years

Bremerton, Washington - World War II veteran Lt. Julian Jordan was laid to rest at the Lewis Funeral Chapel at Naval Base Kitsap (NBK) 75 years after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Monday.

Jordan was assigned to Nevada-class battleship USS Oklahoma (BB 37) as the assistant engineering officer, at the age of 37, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor where the ship was moored.



"The only reason we can do what we do today with our freedoms and liberties is because of what those who came before us accomplished," said Machinist's Mate 2nd Class David Gorey, assigned to NBK. "With what's going on in the world today, it puts it all into perspective."



Jordan's remains were recovered from Oklahoma along with many of his shipmates, but were unidentified until recently through DNA profiling.



"This is a very gratifying moment and it has been a long time coming," said Julian "Jay" Remers, the grandson of the World War II hero. "We've been eagerly anticipating this time to come."



Sailors assigned to NBK participated in the ceremony in dress uniforms to honor Jordan.



"It's an honor to participate in this ceremony; to have active-duty personnel render full honors is a privilege," said Lt. Alfredo Lozano, assigned to NBK. "We don't get this opportunity very often and to lay to rest a World War II veteran means the Navy still holds tradition and the highest regard to our veterans."



The traditional 21-gun salute was demonstrated during the ceremony alongside "Taps" played on the bugle.



"I'm humbled and honored to be here with the family and assist them lay to rest a World War II hero," said Senior Chief Machinist's Mate (Auxiliary) Jerrold Bishop, assigned to Trident Training Facility Bangor. "It is important to remember those who gave their lives to ensure our freedoms."



A folded American flag alongside a pouch holding the shell casings from the 21-gun salute was delivered to the family before Jordan was lowered into the ground.



"I didn't know a lot about my father," said Ann Jordan Remers, daughter of Jordan, "but we had been talking about this day and I'm happy that we could finally lay my father to rest."