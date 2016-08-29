Governor Brown to Attend 20th Annual Lake Tahoe Summit

Lake Tahoe, Nevada - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. will join President Barack Obama, U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer (D-CA), U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) and other elected officials and local leaders at the 20th Annual Lake Tahoe Summit at Harveys Lake Tahoe Hotel and Casino Outdoor Arena.

Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at 1:30 p.m. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. at the Harveys Lake Tahoe Hotel and Casino Outdoor Arena, Highway 50 at Stateline Avenue, Lake Tahoe, NV 89449