Mindful Warrior Project Retreat Weekend

El Centro, California - FREE “RETREAT” WEEKEND OF MINDFULNESS for Veterans, Active Duty, Guard, and Reserve members, their families (bring the kids!), and caregivers/service providers.

Friday evening, throughout Saturday, Sunday morning & afternoon November 3rd, 4th, & 5th 2017 via a wide range of activities:

workshops

film screenings

meals

arts & crafts

explore how simple, secular mindfulness tools empower us: to address challenges common in military-connected populations to move forward with dignity & strength

to participate in our own well-being & healing to enjoy a rich, high quality of life

Ricochet Rec Center 450 W. Aten Road Imperial, CA 92251

safe, confidential, environment

nothing new-age or spiritual

plenty of free parking

effective yet fun & literally so easy that children can do it

no intakes, diagnosing, mental health treatments, or reporting

quality time with people who get it, don’t judge, & can genuinely say “been there - done that - made it here - give this a try”

SPACE IS LIMITED REGISTER NOW!

for more information & to register, call or email:

ICBHS - Patricia Arevalo-Caro - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. - 760-482-2118

Veterans Office - Robert Avila - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. - 442-265-3200

www.mindfulwarriorproject.org