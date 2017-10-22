Border Patrol Makes 2 Narcotics-Related Arrests in Under an Hour

Salton City, California - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint, arrested a man and a woman for smuggling narcotics on two separate events that occurred in less than an hour of each other.

The first incident occurred on Thursday morning at approximately 9:15 am, when a 21-year-old woman approached the checkpoint on Highway 86 in a Crusero/International California bus. Agents referred the bus to secondary for further examination.

At secondary inspection, a Border Patrol detection canine team alerted to the top of the luggage compartment. Agents removed all occupants from the bus. The canine alerted to a specific seat. Agents interviewed the owner of the seat and discovered narcotics strapped to a woman’s abdomen. The substance of the narcotics tested positive for heroin.

The total weight of the heroin was 2.52 pounds and had an estimated street value of $27,720.

The woman, a United States citizen, and narcotics were turned-over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

The second incident occurred approximately thirty minutes later, 9:45 am, when a 21-year-old man approached the same checkpoint in a red, 2005 Mini Cooper. Agents sent the man to secondary inspection for a closer examination of his vehicle.

At secondary inspection, a Border Patrol detection canine team alerted to the vehicle’s back seat. Agents searched the area and discovered 17 bundles in the gas tank of the vehicle. The substance of the bundles tested positive for methamphetamine.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 19.18 pounds with an estimated street value of $67,130.

The man, a United States citizen, vehicle and narcotics were turned-over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

“These seizures highlight the important role played by our K-9 handlers and their partners in keeping our communities free from dangerous drugs and the violence associated with their sales and distribution,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim.