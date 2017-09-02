Join the Imperial County Area Agency on Aging in observing Grandparents Day

El Centro, California - Across America, grandparents are pillars of comfort and support. After a lifetime of giving back to their families and communities, grandmothers and grandfathers continue to offer compassion and wisdom to their loved ones and inspire us to be our best selves. On National Grandparents Day, we honor the sacrifices they make and continue to show our affection and appreciation for them. The Imperial County Area Agency on Aging encourages everyone to observe National Grandparents Day on Sunday, September 10, 2017.

This date is set aside every year to honor grandparents nationwide and to encourage families to spend time with them to show their appreciation on this special day. This is an opportunity to thank our grandparents for their service to society and the guidance of a new generation. The Area Agency on Aging offers these activities to do on this special day: share stories with one another, have grandchildren conduct interviews with their grandparents, and to simply spend time to show your appreciation.

The Area Agency on Aging will be distributing handouts for children to wish their grandparents a happy Grandparents Day. Handouts and more information on Grandparents Day, as well as senior services, can be picked up at the Area Agency on Aging office at 778 W. State St. in El Centro, California. The Area Agency on Aging provides the following services to seniors: Congregate meals, home delivered meals, in-home respite care, information and assistance, ombudsman program, transportation, volunteers, outreach classes, senior health clinics, and legal assistance.