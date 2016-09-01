Imperial County Supervisors Applaud Agreement Between Federal and State Agencies Confirming their Commitment to Protect the Salton Sea

Lake Tahoe, Nevada - Yesterday, the State of California and the U.S. Department of Interior signed a memorandum of understanding at the annual Lake Tahoe Summit that asserts the commitment to goals established by the State to protect the Salton Sea by accelerating conservation and exploring opportunities for geothermal development in the Salton Sea area. This announcement comes on the deadline of the County of Imperial’s Solicitation of Interest for Dust Suppression Projects at the Salton Sea, a local initiative to assist the State of California’s administration in accomplishing Salton Sea restoration goals that were established in October 2015.

“This is a huge step forward in the County’s continued efforts to restore the Salton Sea,” stated District 4 Supervisor Ryan E. Kelley. “The commitment pledged by President Obama’s Administration and the State today is a testament to the hard work the County and its many partners and Salton Sea stakeholders have done to get to this point and to bring attention to the dangers the shrinking Sea poses to all of Southern California and the massive potential for base load energy development.”

Along with the signing of the MOU, other initiatives were announced, including: