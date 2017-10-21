Cancer survivors and patients need a flu shot

Scottsdale, Arizona - If you're having chemotherapy treatment, should you get a flu shot? I was recently asked this, and the answer's yes. It's important for cancer survivors to prepare for the flu season.

If you have a current or past diagnosis of cancer, you may be at higher risk for complications if you get the flu. The best way to prevent the flu is by getting a flu shot every year.

As a cancer survivor, you should receive the seasonal flu shot, not the nasal spray vaccine. Remind your family to also get the flu shot as this will also reduce your risk of being exposed to the virus from others around you.

Flu symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Sore throat

Stuffy nose

Body aches

Chills

Fatigue

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Here are a few tips for protection:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren't available

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially when out and about.

Keep your distance from someone who appears ill or has symptoms — no handshakes or hugs.

If you have flu symptoms, connect with your care team to find out more about any special precautions or treatment needed - this is especially important if you have recently completed chemotherapy treatment

It's important to protect yourself during the flu season. Use common sense, pay attention to any flu-like symptoms and most importantly, get your flu shot for added protection.