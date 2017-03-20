King's Command Foods, LLC. Recalls Beef Products Due To Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

King’s Command Foods, LLC., a Kent, Wash. establishment, is recalling approximately 63,252 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday.

The scope of this recall expansion now includes 37,114 pounds of Ready-to-Eat (RTE) beef products associated with extraneous material contamination. The meatballs were produced on May 16 and 24, 2016, Aug. 11, 2016 and Oct. 5, 2016. The following products are subject to recall:

28-lb. case bulk packages of “FULLY COOKED MEATBALLS” bearing case code 72355 with packaging dates of 5-16-16, 5-24-16, 8-11-16 and 10-05-16.

10-lb. case bulk packages of “FULLY COOKED Certified Angus Beef Brand MEATBALLS” bearing case code 72090.

10-lb. case bulk packages of “FULLY COOKED Certified Angus Beef Brand MEATBALLS” bearing case code 72092.

On March 9, 2017, King’s Command Foods, LLC. recalled approximately 26,138 pounds of ground beef products produced on Oct. 13 and 24, 2016. The following products are subject to recall:

28-lb. case bulk packages of “FULLY COOKED MEATBALLS” bearing case code 72354.

28-lb. case bulk packages of “FULLY COOKED MEATBALLS” bearing case code 72355.

15-lb. case packages containing 96 pieces of 2.5 oz. “FULLY COOKED SOUTHERN FRIED Beef Steak Fritter for Chicken Fried Steak” bearing case code 72559.

15-lb. case packages containing 240 pieces of “FULLY COOKED COUNTRY FRIED BREADED BEEF FINGERS” bearing case code 72208.

15-lb. case packages containing 60 pieces of “FULLY COOKED SOUTHERN FRIED BEEF STEAK FRITTER” bearing case code 72568.

15-lb. case packages containing 80 pieces of “FULLY COOKED CHICKEN FRIED BEEF FRITTERS” bearing case code 72564.

10-lb. case packages containing 40 pieces of “FULLY COOKED SOUTHERN FRIED BEEF STEAK FRITTER FOR CHICKEN FRIED STEAK” bearing case code 72206.

10-lb. case packages containing 64 pieces of 2.5 oz. “FULLY COOKED Southern Style Breaded Beef Steakettes” bearing case code 74917.

10-lb. case packages containing 160 pieces of 1.0 oz. “B-E-K-O FULLY COOKED COUNTRY FRIED BEEF FINGERS” bearing case code 72374.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M1515A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Some items were shipped to Department of Defense facilities and institutions nationwide.

The problem was discovered when company officials received several consumer complaints stating that metal objects were found in the beef products.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and media with questions about the recall can contact the King’s Command Foods recall hotline at (800) 325-4164.