How holiday music may help your health

Rochester, Minnesota - This time of year, the songs of the season are everywhere: at the mall, in elevators, on TV and in the earbuds of many personal audio devices. Why is holiday music so beloved? Mayo Clinic experts say music can benefit your health physically and emotionally.

In this Mayo Clinic Minute, reporter Vivien Williams hears about the positive power of music from Mayo Clinic experts and Chip Davis, composer for, and founder of, Mannheim Steamroller.

Watch: The Mayo Clinic Minute