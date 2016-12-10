Creating healthier yogurts

Scottsdale, Arizona - Not all yogurts are created equal, and some come with ingredients you may not want for breakfast.

"The No. 1 thing would be added sugar," says Jen Welper, an executive wellness chef with the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program. "Even though it might say it’s light or fat-free, there may be sugar added to replace the creaminess in those yogurts."

Added sugars include syrups and other caloric sweeteners. When these sugars are included in foods, they increase calories without contributing essential nutrients.

In this Mayo Clinic Minute, Welper shows how to avoid added sugars by building your own yogurt breakfast.

Watch: The Mayo Clinic Minute