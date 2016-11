Can food decrease your risk of Alzheimer's?

Rochester, Minnesota - Research shows that eating a heart-healthy diet can decrease your risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack and stroke. Mayo Clinic experts say the same may hold true for your brain. Eating right may impact the disease process behind Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.

In this Mayo Clinic Minute, reporter Vivien Williams talks to Dr. Ronald Petersen about the connection between diet and dementia.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5-IrgA0MXw