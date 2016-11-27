Mannheim Steamroller and ambient therapy

Rochester, Minnesota - Chip Davis, composer and founder of Mannheim Steamroller, entertains holiday audiences every season. He's mostly known for his Christmas music. But he's also teamed up with experts at Mayo Clinic and other health institutions to bring a new experience to some patients. It's called ambient therapy. Davis uses a recording system to capture nature sounds. He then installs custom-made sound delivery equipment into operating rooms and patient rooms. He describes the sound as being three-dimensional.

The goal is to make patients feel as if they've been transported to calmer surroundings. Some patients say they even feel less pain when they listen to it.

In this Mayo Clinic Minute, reporter Vivien Williams talks to Davis about ambient therapy.

