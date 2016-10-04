Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District Takes Health and Wellness Screenings to Local Students

Imperial, California - In an effort to improve the quality of life for Imperial Valley College students, Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District, an affiliate of the Scripps Health Network will be offering a range of complimentary-free health screenings during their FALL 2016 Student Health and Wellness Fair on Tuesday, October 4. Scheduled activities include free flu vaccines, blood pressure and cholesterol screenings; blood-glucose tests to test for diabetes; and nutritional consultations. All consultations and screenings will be conducted under the oversight of a Pioneers professional health care provider.

Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District’s participation in the FALL 2016 Student Health and Wellness Fair is a coordinated effort with Imperial Valley College and other local County Health Agencies and providers to help improve the quality of life of Imperial Valley students. Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District is committed to helping improve the health of the community college and currently operates the Imperial Valley College Student Health Center and provides basic health service such as first aid and care for minor illnesses to students. The services also include health education and nutritional programs.