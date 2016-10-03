Influenza Outlook 2016-2017

Washington, DC - Tom Frieden, M.D., M.P.H., director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), joined by other medical and public health experts, will address the nation in preparation for the upcoming flu season at a news conference presented by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID).

In the United States, millions of people get sick, hundreds of thousands are hospitalized and thousands to tens of thousands of people die from flu and related complications every year. While it is not possible to predict how severe the 2016-2017 season will be, or which viruses will dominate, one constant is the need for annual vaccination to help decrease the impact of this contagious disease. The expert panel will address:

Vaccination trends: final vaccination coverage estimates for the 2015-2016 flu season will be released, including estimates for the general population, health care personnel and pregnant women and state-level data

Who should get vaccinated? When and where to get vaccinated?

What families need to know about vaccines for children and older adults

Vaccine composition, supply and new vaccine options

Best approaches to fighting flu: prevention and treatment

The burden of pneumococcal disease and the benefits of vaccination

In addition to Dr. Frieden, panelists will include: