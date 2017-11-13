CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing Program environmental impact report

Sacramento, California - The final program environmental impact report (EIR) for the CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing Program has been certified and is available for viewing:

at https://cdfa.ca.gov/calcannabis/PEIR.html .

Certification of the EIR as final by CDFA and providing notice through the California State Clearinghouse is required by the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and is a necessary step leading up to the adoption of the cannabis cultivation licensing regulations.

The EIR outlines potential significant environmental impacts associated with the adoption and implementation of statewide cannabis cultivation licensing regulations and provides mitigation measures to reduce those impacts to less than significant.

CDFA is developing regulations for statewide cannabis cultivation licensing, as well as a track-and-trace system. This system will record the movement of cannabis and cannabis products through the supply chain, from cultivation to sale.

CDFA anticipates issuing cannabis cultivation licenses on or about January 1, 2018. In addition to state licensure, applicants are required to comply with any local cannabis cultivation requirements. Applicants should check with their local jurisdiction regarding local ordinance requirements.