Acting Governor Newsom Orders Flags to be Flown at Half-Staff

Sacramento, California - Acting Governor Gavin Newsom today ordered state flags to be flown at half-staff and issued the following statement in response to the mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas:

"Jennifer and I offer our deepest condolences to the families, the Sutherland Springs community, and all those grieving following the horrific mass shooting at a house of worship in Texas, yesterday.



"While the circumstances that enabled yesterday's tragedy will unfold in the coming days and weeks, we must not forget the victims and the lessons learned from Las Vegas, Orlando, Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook, San Bernardino, and the estimated 54,329 lives lost to firearms since January 1, 2014.