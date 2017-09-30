Governor Brown Signs Legislation

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:
- AB 368 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) – Criminal procedure: jurisdiction of public offenses
- AB 546 by Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco) – Land use: local ordinances: energy systems.
- AB 660 by Assemblymember Blanca E. Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Public agencies: unlawful interference.
- AB 691 by Assemblymember Marc B. Levine (D-Marin County) – Pupil nutrition: almond milk.
- AB 798 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – Local government: counties: consolidation of offices.
- AB 953 by Assemblymember Catharine Baker (R-Dublin) – Protective orders: personal information of minors.
- AB 1074 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (R-San Diego) – Health care coverage: pervasive developmental disorder or autism.
- AB 1411 by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) – Health care facilities: rehabilitation innovation centers.
- SB 205 by the Committee on Governance and Finance – Local Government Omnibus Act of 2017.
- SB 278 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – CalFresh: overissuance.
- SB 338 by Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) – Integrated resource plan: peak demand.
- SB 360 by Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) – Public social services: prosecution for overpayment or overissuance of benefits.
- SB 373 by Senator Anthony J. Cannella (R-Ceres) – Public contracts: design-build: Stanislaus Regional Water Authority.
- SB 406 by Senator Connie M. Leyva (D-Chino) – Vehicles: high-occupancy vehicle lanes: exceptions.
- SB 418 by Senator Ed Hernandez (D-West Covina) – Public contracts: skilled and trained workforce.
- SB 511 by Senator Henry Stern (D-Agoura Hills) – Elections: Secretary of State.
- SB 544 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – School districts: contracting: purchases for child nutrition programs.
- SB 622 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Local Agency Public Construction Act: Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District.
- SB 810 by the Committee on Transportation and Housing – Transportation: omnibus bill.