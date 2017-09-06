State and Local Partners to Help Train Military Community on Consumer Protection Issues Affecting Servicemembers

Los Angeles, California - The Federal Trade Commission and partners will co-host a common ground conference tomorrow in Los Angeles that will bring together and train military attorneys and financial advisors, law enforcement, prosecution agencies, and consumer protection officials to identify, prevent, and respond to consumer fraud and other issues affecting service members and their families.

The event is free and open to the public. It will be available via live webcast. More details can be found on the event’s web page.

Protecting Military Consumers: A Common Ground Conference

Panels with military attorneys, law enforcement personnel, consumer protection officials, and staff from Federal Trade Commission and state Attorney General Offices

Thursday, September 7, 2017, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., PST Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

Los Angeles Police Department

100 W 1st St

Los Angeles, CA 90012