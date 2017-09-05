Governor Brown's office Issues Statement on DACA Decision

Sacramento, California - On behalf of Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. and his administration, Executive Secretary Nancy McFadden issued the following statement today regarding the decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:

“This six-month so-called reprieve does not change the Governor’s views – the Trump Administration’s action to end DACA is senseless and cruel. California has its eyes on Congress to do what it should have done years ago, but we cannot bank on that. So the Governor stands with Attorney General Becerra as he takes our fight to court to defend the Dreamers.”