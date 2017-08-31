Governor Brown Issues Statement on Death of U.S. Forest Service Battalion Chief

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today issued the following statement regarding the death of U.S. Forest Service Battalion Chief Gary Helming:

“Anne and I were saddened to learn of the death of Chief Helming, a veteran firefighter who bravely served for more than 20 years. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues with the U.S. Forest Service.”

Chief Helming, 47, of Pismo Beach, was fatally injured today in a traffic collision while returning from his assignment at the Railroad Fire burning outside of Yosemite National Park.

Chief Helming was a 22-year veteran of the U.S. Forest Service and served in a variety of roles, most recently as a battalion chief stationed in Santa Maria at the Los Padres National Forest. He is survived by his wife and three children.

In honor of Chief Helming, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.