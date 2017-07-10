Governor Brown Signs Legislation

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:



• AB 92 by Assemblymember Rob Bonta (D-Alameda) – Public contracts: payment.

• AB 114 by the Committee on Budget – Public health.

• AB 126 by the Committee on Budget – Health and human services.

• AB 255 by Assemblymember James M. Gallagher (R-Yuba City) – Sexually violent predators: out-of-county placement.

• AB 341 by Assemblymember Jim L. Frazier Jr. (D-Discovery Bay) – School field trips: expenses.

• AB 369 by Assemblymember Marie Waldron (R-Escondido) – Appeals: child custody orders or judgments.

• AB 430 by Assemblymember Jacqui V. Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Marriage: solemnization.

• AB 464 by Assemblymember James M. Gallagher (R-Yuba City) – Local government reorganization.

• AB 534 by Assemblymember James M. Gallagher (R-Yuba City) – Common interest developments: mechanics liens.

• AB 683 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – Prisoners: support services.

• AB 730 by Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) –Transit districts: prohibition orders.

• AB 760 by Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – Pupils: minimum schoolday: concurrent enrollment: joint powers agreement.

• AB 995 by Assemblymember Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara) – County employee retirement: retirement board appointees: leave balances.

• AB 1067 by Adam Gray (D-Merced) – State nut: almond, walnut, pistachio, and pecan.

• SB 84 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Public Employees’ Retirement Fund: state employer contributions: supplemental payment.

• SB 88 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – State government.

• SB 97 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Health.

• SB 107 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Budget Act of 2016.

• SB 108 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Budget Act of 2017.

• SB 110 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Clean Energy Job Creation Program and citizen oversight board.

• SB 153 by Senator Joel Anderson (R-Alpine) – Estates and trusts: donative transfers.

• SB 206 by the Committee on Governance and Finance – Validations.

• SB 207 by the Committee on Governance and Finance – Validations.

• SB 208 by the Committee on Governance and Finance – Validations.

• SB 217 by Senator Bob Wieckowski (D-Fremont) – Evidence: admissibility.

• SB 333 by Senator Joel Anderson (R-Alpine) – Trusts: modification or termination.

• SB 355 by Senator Holly J. Mitchell (D-Los Angeles) – Reimbursement for court-appointed counsel.

• SB 361 by Senator Ed Hernandez (D-Azusa) – Maintenance districts: City of La Puente.

• SB 543 by Senator Mike L. Morrell (R-Rancho Cucamonga) – Civil actions: service of documents.



For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov