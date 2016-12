Governor Brown on Release of Final Environmental Reports for California WaterFix

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. issued the following statement regarding today’s release of final environmental documents for WaterFix, California’s effort to modernize the state’s water infrastructure:

“This project has been subjected to 10 years of detailed analysis and more environmental review than any other project in the history of the world. It is absolutely essential if California is to maintain a reliable water supply.”