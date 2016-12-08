Governor Brown Issues Proclamation Declaring Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today issued a proclamation declaring December 7, 2016, as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in the State of California.

The text of the proclamation is below:

PROCLAMATION

On December 7, 1941 the Imperial Japanese Navy mounted a surprise attack on our nation's fleet stationed at Pearl Harbor, Oahu, Hawaii. This assault opened the struggle for control of the Pacific that would claim the lives of over 100,000 Americans. In a speech to Congress the following day, President Roosevelt gave the seventh of December its immortal name: "a date which will live in infamy."



Today, while still deploring the treachery of one country attacking another without provocation, we remember with even greater awe the valor of those who defended Pearl Harbor, and the many more who answered their country's call in the ensuing mobilization. The 2,402 members of the armed forces who gave their lives that day will always live in our hearts as true American heroes.



NOW THEREFORE I, EDMUND G. BROWN JR., Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim December 7, 2016, as "Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day."



IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 7th day of December 2016.





___________________________________

EDMUND G. BROWN JR.

Governor of California





ATTEST:







__________________________________

ALEX PADILLA

Secretary of State