Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the following appointments:

Harold Gee, 49, of Arroyo Grande, has been appointed alternate member of the Commission on Correctional Peace Officer Standards and Training. Gee has been a correctional officer at California Men’s Colony, San Luis Obispo since 2002. He was a correctional officer at Salinas Valley State Prison from 1996 to 2002 and at Correctional Training Facility, Soledad in 1996. Gee was a loss prevention officer at Gottschalks from 1992 to 1995 and a volunteer reserve deputy sheriff at the Kern County Sheriff’s Office from 1992 to 1995. He was an investigative aide in the Kern County District Attorney’s Office from 1991 to 1995, a glazier at Aggson’s Glass Company from 1990 to 1991 and a sales representative at BA Valley Industrial Supply from 1989 to 1990. Gee served as a 2nd Class aviation electronics technician in the U.S. Navy from 1985 to 1989. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Gee is a Libertarian.

Patricia Cassady, 64, of Concord, has been appointed to the Board of Parole Hearings, where she has been a deputy commissioner since 2013. She was an associate chief deputy commissioner at the Board of Parole Hearings from 2005 to 2013, where she served as a deputy commissioner from 1995 to 2004. Cassady was owner and an attorney in the Law Offices of Patricia A. Cassady from 1988 to 1995. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the John F. Kennedy University College of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $142,095. Cassady is a Democrat.

Troy Taira, 56, of Alameda, has been appointed to the Board of Parole Hearings, where he has been a deputy commissioner since 2015. Taira was special assistant inspector general in the California Office of the Inspector General from 2013 to 2015 and administrative law judge in the California Office of Administrative Hearings from 2012 to 2013 and 2009 to 2011. He was an administrative law judge at the California Department of Social Services from 2011 to 2012, staff counsel and prosecutor for the U.S. Coast Guard from 1992 to 2009 and a senior staff attorney at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from 1992 to 2009. Taira was a defense attorney in the Fresno County Public Defender’s Office from 1991 to 1992. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserve from 1988 to 1992. Taira earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $142,095. Taira is a Democrat.