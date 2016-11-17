Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the following appointments:

Keali’i Bright, 40, of Sacramento, has been appointed deputy secretary for energy and climate at the California Natural Resources Agency, where he has served as deputy secretary for legislation since 2011. Bright held several positions for the California Assembly Budget Committee from 2001 to 2011, including senior consultant, committee consultant and committee assistant. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $133,836. Bright is a Democrat.

Caroline Godkin, 43, of Sacramento, has been appointed deputy secretary for legislation at the California Natural Resources Agency. Godkin has been deputy director of legislation at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection since 2011. She was a senior fiscal and policy analyst at the California Legislative Analyst’s Office from 2008 to 2011 and an associate consultant at NewPoint Group from 2006 to 2008. She was a senior consultant at Anite PLC from 2002 to 2004, a consultant at Arthur Andersen Business Consulting from 1999 to 2002 and an associate consultant at OC&C Strategy Consultants from 1997 to 1999. She earned a Master of Science degree in public policy and management from Carnegie Mellon University and a Master of Engineering degree in manufacturing engineering from the University of Cambridge. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $122,484. Godkin is registered without party preference.

Julie Basco, 46, of Sacramento, has been appointed deputy director of the Office of Research at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Basco has been chief of the Bureau of Criminal Information and Analysis at the California Department of Justice since 2007, where she has served in several positions since 1993, including assistant chief, administrator, budget and legislative analyst and research analyst. She was a legislative aide in the Office of California State Assemblymember B.T. Collins from 1991 to 1993. Basco is chair of the National Instant Criminal Background Check Subcommittee for the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Advisory Policy Board Executive Committee. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $138,900. Basco is a Democrat.

Thomas Chaplin, 47, of Walnut Creek, has been reappointed to the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, where he has served since 2016. Chaplin has been chief of police at the Walnut Creek Police Department since 2013. He was a commander at the Citrus Heights Police Department from 2010 to 2013, where he was a lieutenant from 2006 to 2010. Chaplin held several positions at the California Department of Justice from 2001 to 2006, including special agent in charge, special agent supervisor and special agent. He served in several positions at the Sacramento Police Department from 1989 to 2001, including detective, police officer and academy instructor. Chaplin earned a Master of Science degree in emergency services administration from California State University, Long Beach. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Chaplin is registered without party preference.

Geoff Long, 61, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, where he has served since 2015. Long served as policy director in the Office of California State Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de León from 2014 to 2015 and was a chief consultant for the California Assembly Appropriations Committee from 1995 to 2014. He was chief consultant for the California Assembly Committee on Budget from 1993 to 1994 and held several positions for the California Assembly Ways and Means Committee from 1984 to 1993, including chief consultant, principal consultant and senior consultant. Long served as a field representative in the Office of California State Senator Al Alquist from 1983 to 1984. He was a reporter at the Grand Forks Herald from 1982 to 1983 and a teacher at Bellarmine College Preparatory from 1979 to 1982. Long earned a Master of Arts degree in religious studies from St. John's University. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Long is a Democrat.